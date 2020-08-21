Five local décor collabs well worth flipping out about
Some of the superpowers of the SA design world have joined forces to create stunning new products
Supporting SA designers has never been more important than right now when many businesses have been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic — and when these local talents combine their creative forces it shows that there's really no need to look elsewhere for world-class homeware, furniture and fabrics.
Here are a few of the exciting new design collaborations we simply had to share:
1. MRP HOME X LOU HARVEY
Lou Harvey has partnered with MRP Home to create a unique range of homeware that celebrates those bold, bright colours and patterns the Durban designer is famed for. The botanical-inspired range includes bed linen, crockery and a whole lot more to help you bring a little spring sunshine and much-needed happy vibes into your home. It’s available online and in selected MRP Home stores.
2. WOOLWORTHS X MO’S CRIB
Woolies has joined forces with Pretoria-based sister duo Morongwa and Michelle Mokone from Mo’s Crib, a design studio that specialises in handmade décor items. The result? A range of high-quality, sophisticated round baskets handwoven from the natural fibres of the indigenous Ilala palm, for which you’re sure to find a multitude of uses in your home. The range will be available from September 1 online and in selected Woolworths stores.
3. HERTEX X ENVY & Co
Inspired by the rich cultures and heritages of countries across the African continent, Hertex in collaboration with Envy & Co has launched Kingdom, a collection of textured weaves and sumptuous velvets in abstract, geometric and bold animal prints. The variety of patterns offered within this carefully curated fabric range ensure it'll appeal to maximalists and minimalists alike. Visit hertex.co.za
4. WOODBENDER X SKINNY LAMINX
Furniture maker Woodbender and design brand Skinny LaMinx are two superpowers of the local décor world who need little introduction; their recent collaboration proves once again that this country has such a rich source of talent.
One of our favourite pieces from this limited-edition collab has to be the Salsa stool — a quirky seat upholstered in Skinny LaMinx’s “Summer Fields” print with a pale wooden base. The Toddler’s Diner is also a super stylish option if you’re trying to move away from the many bright plastic monstrosities on offer. Visit woodbender.co.za for more information.
5. WANDERLAND COLLECTIVE X VICTORIA VERBAAN
Durban artist Victoria Verbaan, loved for her whimsical watercolours and illustrations, has teamed up with the talented team from Wanderland Collective. To introduce their ongoing partnership, they’ve launched a pair of beautiful notebooks as a little preview of the exciting projects they’ve got lined up. Visit wanderland.co.za for more info.