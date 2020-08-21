Five local décor collabs well worth flipping out about

Supporting SA designers has never been more important than right now when many businesses have been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic — and when these local talents combine their creative forces it shows that there's really no need to look elsewhere for world-class homeware, furniture and fabrics.

Here are a few of the exciting new design collaborations we simply had to share:

1. MRP HOME X LOU HARVEY

Lou Harvey has partnered with MRP Home to create a unique range of homeware that celebrates those bold, bright colours and patterns the Durban designer is famed for. The botanical-inspired range includes bed linen, crockery and a whole lot more to help you bring a little spring sunshine and much-needed happy vibes into your home. It’s available online and in selected MRP Home stores.