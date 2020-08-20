Cape Town will host this year's Miss SA finale for the first time
The glittering event will take place on October 24 and will be screened live on M-Net and Mzansi Magic
The organisers of the Miss SA pageant have announced that this year's finale will take place in Cape Town — a first in the history of the pageant.
The new Miss SA, who will take over the reins from Sasha-Lee Olivier, will be crowned in a glamorous and entertainment-packed pageant that will be screened live on M-Net and Mzansi Magic.
Organisers unveiled the 10 finalists vying for the coveted crown, who represent six provinces, two weeks ago in a virtual reveal.
The women are an impressive group which includes two medical doctors working on the Covid-19 front line, two full-time international models, as well as marketing, education and economics graduates and a food scientist.
Speaking on the move to Cape Town, CEO of the Miss South Africa Organisation Stephanie Weil said: “We are delighted that Miss South Africa will come to the homes of thousands of South Africans, as well as people from around the world, from Cape Town.
“The city is the 11th contestant this year.”
Cape Town mayor Dan Plato said: “Cape Town is pleased to partner with the Miss South Africa Organisation to bring the pageant to Cape Town. This is an iconic South African event, which has over the years made the dreams of many young women a reality and elevated their status as change makers in society.
“We are aware this is happening while the entire world is still reeling from an unprecedented pandemic, but we believe proceeding with events such as Miss South Africa will provide hope and shine a light on our country’s beauty and female leaders during this period.
“We look forward to welcoming all the participants, officials and performers to our city for what is to be one of Cape Town’s first major hybrid productions.”
The venue for the finale will be announced later.