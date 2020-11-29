Design Destination
Oggie's new 'anti-showroom' in Joburg will floor you
A warm and welcoming space shows off Oggie’s renowned flooring range — and makes a case for a new style of showroom
29 November 2020 - 00:00
The showroom concept has come a long way in recent years as savvy consumers expect a retail experience that engages and inspires. More than just a space to sell from, a showroom now acts as a physical representation of a brand's ethos — a space to envision limitless possibility.
Flooring brand Oggie's (http://Oggieflooring.com) new Johannesburg showroom is such a space. With the dual design clout of C76 Architecture (http://C76.co.za) and HK Studio (http://Hkstudio.co.za) behind the brand experience, their respective skill and creativity paved the way for a sophisticated showcase of the brand's range, as well as its essence...
