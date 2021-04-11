Stop digging if you want your veggie garden to thrive

If someone had told the wired 20-something-year-old me that I would not only become an avid organic vegetable gardener, but also write bestselling books about it, I would have wanted to know what they were smoking from their garden!

By the time I was 25, I had travelled down the mighty Congo River, been inside the crater of a live volcano, come eyeball to eyeball with a mountain gorilla and touched the glacier on the Mountains of the Moon. Me, a gardener? No ways. But today I can't imagine my life without a garden.

It all began with a handful of chilli seeds.

In 1994 I visited a friend in California whose garden was bursting with red, yellow, purple, brown and orange chillies. I'd never seen such a variety of shapes, colours and sizes. At that time in SA we only had little hot red ones. Jalapenos were hardly on the culinary radar yet.

Although I'd never grown anything ever, I was so inspired by this rainbow vision I bought every variety of chilli seed I could lay my hands on. Back home I removed a section of lawn, dug in some compost, scattered the seeds and sat back to watch them grow.