UN applauds The Compost Kitchen — and Jozi veggie gardeners will dig it too

A small Joburg company trying to make sustainability a way of life has proven that sometimes a little effort can have a big impact.

The green concept behind The Compost Kitchen was recently named as one of the Top 300 Best Practices on Sustainability in the world by the UN as part of its fifth Global Entreps Awards and 5Gcitizens International Congress.

The Compost Kitchen, which employs five people, collects food waste from households on a weekly basis. This waste gets recycled into vermicompost using earthworms and the vermicompost is given back to the customer each month to use in their vegetable gardens to grow fresh food again.

Founder Himkaar Singh says the Entreps jurors were impressed with the way he and his team are using their business model to advance the Sustainable Development Goals set out by the UN General Assembly in 2015. These goals were created with the aim of achieving a more sustainable future for the planet by 2030.

“A previous recipient of one of these Entreps Awards was Airbnb, so although we are a small business in Fourways, we are seen as having massive potential,” says Singh, who founded The Compost Kitchen in 2019 in an attempt to address SA’s problem of being a water scarce country.