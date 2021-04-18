House Tour

IN PICS | Artist's abode will entice you to add pops of colour to your home

When an artist buys and renovates her childhood home, the result is a special and joyful place to live

When Australian abstract artist Prudence Oliveri — known professionally as Prudence Caroline — and her husband, Damian, the founder of Oliveri Design and Construction, were searching for their next home and renovation project four years ago, they never expected to purchase Prudence's childhood home. But, in what can only be described as a twist of fate, that's exactly what happened.



Located in Torquay's seaside suburb of Jan Juc on Victoria's Surf Coast, the four-bedroom, two-bathroom home was built by Prudence's parents in the late '80s and is where she lived when she was just three years old...