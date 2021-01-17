Don't underestimate the power of a quick makeover: 15 easy home updates

Interior design experts share savvy tips that make a world of difference to your living spaces

1. PEP UP YOUR POTS



"A couple of cans of spray paint is all you need to give cheap terracotta or ceramic pots a fresh, modern look. Consider on-trend shades of matt black, gold or fluorescents," says landscape designer Daniel Tyrrell...