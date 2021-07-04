Meet the Maker

Jan Ernst de Wet is a force of nature on the ceramics scene

The multidisciplinary creative behind Jan Ernst Collectible Design finds unlimited inspiration for his art in the natural world. He tells us more

Jan Ernst de Wet (http://www.jan-ernst.com) describes himself as a dreamer and a free spirit, who lives curiously and spends most of his days in a make-believe world — somewhere where the ordinary does not exist.



In the "real world", De Wet says he's a multidisciplinary creative specialising in collectible design using clay as his main medium, as well as a qualified architect and the co-owner of Studio AN (https://studio-an.co.za/), a creative architectural platform based in Cape Town...