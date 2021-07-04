Meet the Maker
Jan Ernst de Wet is a force of nature on the ceramics scene
The multidisciplinary creative behind Jan Ernst Collectible Design finds unlimited inspiration for his art in the natural world. He tells us more
04 July 2021 - 00:00
Jan Ernst de Wet (http://www.jan-ernst.com) describes himself as a dreamer and a free spirit, who lives curiously and spends most of his days in a make-believe world — somewhere where the ordinary does not exist.
In the "real world", De Wet says he's a multidisciplinary creative specialising in collectible design using clay as his main medium, as well as a qualified architect and the co-owner of Studio AN (https://studio-an.co.za/), a creative architectural platform based in Cape Town...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.