The time is ripe to plant an olive tree in your garden. Here's how

I bought my first olive tree — a sapling standing just 50cm high in its planting bag — at a festival in Prince Albert. I knew exactly where it was to be planted: outside my kitchen window in a sunny courtyard. I had visions of the gorgeous silvery foliage providing shade for morning coffee and, with time, harvests of plump olives.

Today the tree is almost 2m high, and picking and curing my own olives has taught me to treasure each and every single one.

If you fancy doing the same, SA Olive, the custodians of the local olive industry, says the time is ripe to plant an olive tree of your own in late winter/early spring.

CLIMATE CONSIDERATIONS

“Olives grow best in climates with hot, dry summers and cool, wet winters,” writes edible- gardening guru Jane Griffiths in her new book, Jane's Delicious Superfoods for Super Health.