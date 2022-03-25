Power neutrals: 10 of the best serene, composed and relaxing living rooms

2. INTERIOR DIALOGUE

The formal living room of a home that mixes classic elements with vintage and modern pieces features a high ceiling emphasised by off-white walls and full-length curtains in a matching shade of pale, with the entire scheme anchored by a chic Carrara marble coffee table.

Inside this refined frame, carefully selected fixtures and furnishings — including an expansively luxurious yet clean-lined sofa, a vintage chandelier and a contemporary standing lamp — make for a sophisticated space.

Tip: A gleaming leather wingback armchair is a vintage piece, as is the teak-framed 1957 Boomerang easy chair by Peter Hvidt and Orla Mølgaard-Nielsen, which was reupholstered in Pedroso linen from T&Co (tandco.co.za). The plaster and resin artwork above the fireplace is by Michele Mathison.

3. SERENITY RULES

The living room of an urban cottage reveals its creative owner’s passion for layering earthy elements into a serene, monochrome palette. Light floods the space thanks to large windows, white-painted concrete floors and the high, open-truss ceiling — and the eye-catching centrepiece is a beautiful contemporary chandelier made from clay beads. The wall-mounted mirror is inspired by the form of an anemone and made of coconut sticks and adds further natural texture to the space, as does the rustic wood side table.

Tip: “My personal aesthetic has been very constant,” says homeowner and design consultant Shelley Street. “I’d say my colours are ‘beach pebble’ shades rather than slavishly monochrome: white, obviously, but also charcoals, greys, chalk.” The clay bead chandelier is by Mud Studio.