The Edit Living
Good booking: The best new titles that celebrate sustainable living
We’ve sourced a crop of new design and lifestyle titles for you that advocate sustainable living.
Sustainability manifests in various forms but, fundamentally, it’s about the way we live with the things we use. Hot off the press, these books unpack various aspects of sustainable living, from architectural practice to product design.
There are holistic spaces that prioritise mind and body, buildings that embrace the outdoors, and regenerative spaces that champion circular living. All show a design that’s good for the planet and good for us can also be beautiful.
SOFT MINIMAL: A SENSORY APPROACH TO ARCHITECTURE AND DESIGN. NORM ARCHITECTS, GESTALTEN
Backed by 15 years in architecture, this award-winning studio champions human-centric spaces that influence the way we feel. Norm Architects is an approach rooted in the notion “we are a product of our environment”.
Thus, our environments should be tactile, sensory, forgiving and experiential. Good design, they say, is guided by the body and mind, before technology or trends.
This book looks at a slew of the studio’s projects across the globe and identifies ways in which the built space, if designed well, can be a sanctuary through the senses.
BUILDING FOR CHANGE: THE ARCHITECTURE OF CREATIVE REUSE, GESTALTEN
With reuse and adaptation at its core, this book probes how we can transform our existing built environment into something novel and exciting for a conscious future. As a response to the climate crisis, the notion of transformation rather than fabrication opens up space for creativity and longevity. There is a sofa factory turned co-working hub, a series of modular structures that can be transformed as needed, and the recycling of building materials — all incredible projects that reveal how creative reuse is essentially good design.
SLOW ESCAPES: RURAL RETREATS FOR CONSCIOUS TRAVELLERS, GESTALTEN
Conscious travel isn’t a trend, it’s a prerogative. To engage with a place and its rhythm, be immersed in its culture, make a positive effect on its economy and leave little evidence of one’s stay are the future of sustainable travel. A groundswell of lodges, hotels, guest houses and hospitality establishments is cropping up in rural areas, honouring local through food, design, architecture, spirit and craft. Travel beyond the boundaries of the city and explore an 18th-century sheep farm turned guest house, an Italian organic farm respectfully set within an archaeological park and a rural homestead in the Catskills that champions home-grown and homely.
NATURE STYLE, THAMES & HUDSON
Much like living in nature, living with it inside your home can improve mental and physical health. Nature Style offers a simple guide to styling the home for health and harmony, using nature as a blueprint. It’s a hands-on how-to guide with tips, savvy tricks and a glut of beautiful spaces to use for inspiration, exploring the concept of biophilic styling through plant and material choice, using shape and form and selecting views that celebrate nature.
US & OUR PLANET, THIS IS HOW WE LIVE. IKEA, PHAIDON
Considering how people use spaces on a daily basis is at the core of how Ikea defines the needs of its customers and the creation of its products. Through countless visits to various homes since the 1950s, the brand has sought to chart a way of living sustainably, providing good design at accessible prices. From the brand’s iconic Gullholmen rocking chair to the rituals of family living in Singapore, Us & Our Planet explores how — if we reduce our collective impact in small ways — we can create a sustainable future.
LIVING IN THE FOREST, PHAIDON EDITORS
One of the tenets of sustainability is to live harmoniously with nature — and Living in the Forest spectacularly demonstrates this with 50 remarkable homes built amid the trees. Demonstrating that green living can be contemporary, considered and design-savvy, each of the covetable homes in this book works with its environment, celebrating it, whether in jungle, evergreen, forest or woods. Discover the joy of tree houses built to morph into the wood- land, eco homes set in dense Brazilian jungle, houses built so as not to disturb trees and others that open up to bring the trees (and their inhabitants) inside.