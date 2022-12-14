HERB BUTTER
This quickly adds flavour to any meal. Either mix together a few herbs or use only one.
GROWING
Herbs such as chives, basil and parsley all thrive in summer as long as they have fertile, well-drained soil and plenty of moisture. When picking chives cut them at the base to encourage regrowth. To maximise leaf growth on basil, regularly remove the flowers.
MAKING
- ½ cup of herbs
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest
- 500g unsalted butter at room temperature
- sea salt to taste
Chop the herbs finely and cream together with the lemon zest and butter until evenly mixed. Add salt to taste. Turn onto waxed paper and use this to roll the butter into a log shape. Seal the ends and chill. Or use chocolate moulds to make individual herb butters.
QUICK PICKLES
Crunchy, tangy and perfect for an outdoor ploughman's platter, these pickles are ideal for summer vegetables such as zucchini, radishes, cucumbers and beans. Include onions and herbs for flavour.
Spoil your loved ones this festive season with gifts from the garden
One of the pleasures of growing food is creating presents from your produce
Image: Jane Griffiths and Keith Knowlton
One of the great pleasure of growing edibles is giving loved ones gifts from the garden.
HERBS DE PROVENCE
Adding an instant je ne sais quoi Gallic touch to any meal, this mix is great for abundant Mediterranean herbs. The ingredients vary but most commonly consist of winter savory, thyme, marjoram, oregano and rosemary.
GROWING
These are hardy, unfussy perennials (with marjoram more sensitive to frost). Grow in well-drained soil in full sun and avoid over watering. Every year after flowering trim to encourage new growth and prevent them becoming too woody and sprawling
MAKING
Dry the herbs and mix 4 Tbs thyme, 4 Tbs oregano, 3 Tbs marjoram, 2 Tbs winter savoury and 2 Tbs rosemary. Decant into an airtight bottle.
Image: Jane Griffiths and Keith Knowlton
SUN-DRIED TOMATOES
This is a tasty method to preserve summer's tomato abundance.
GROWING
Tomatoes love full sun and well-drained soil. Rambling varieties need a sturdy support. They are heavy feeders, so enrich the soil well before planting and when flowering begins, feed with a high-potassium organic fertiliser.
MAKING
Cut smaller tomatoes in half and larger ones in slices. Place on racks set over baking trays. Cover loosely with netting or cheesecloth to protect from bugs and then place outside in the sun. They will take anything from a few days to a week to dry. To speed the process, place them on the dashboard or front seat of your car and park it in the sun. They will dry quickly. They are ready when they are as pliable as a raisin without any stickiness.
Pack into a sealable bag and suck out the air. Store in the freezer as they can go mouldy in the fridge.
Image: Jane Griffiths and Keith Knowlton
Image: Jane Griffiths and Keith Knowlton
Image: Jane Griffiths and Keith Knowlton
• Source: Jane's Delicious Garden by Jane Griffiths. Published by Sunbird. See janesdeliciousgardenshop.com
