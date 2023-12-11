Garden before you go
Before leaving on holiday, spend some time in your garden to ensure it will cope while you are away
11 December 2023 - 09:35
December is a month of festivities and can be a time when the garden plays second fiddle to everything else. Entertaining takes priority and many families go on holiday, leaving the garden to care for itself. Save yourself the heartache of seeing your garden deteriorate by carrying out a few small tasks before leaving...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.