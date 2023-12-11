Celebrate the season with purpose at Woolworths

This festive season, Woolworths invites you to embark on a journey of unforgettable memories with a range of curated products that reflects its unwavering commitment to quality, supporting local innovation and sustainability, as well as enabling you to give back and make a difference by empowering various communities across the country to grow more food. Here is how we do it.

‘Tis the season for twinning

Celebrate togetherness with matching family PJs from Woolworths, which are expertly made in rural KwaZulu-Natal in a factory that employs more than 800 people, the majority of whom are women. The range is made from more responsibly sourced cotton, and sports locally designed prints for the whole family.

Artistry in every tin

This year, Woolies festive biscuit tins are more than just a receptacle for delicious baked treats; they’re a canvas for local talent. Collaborating with South African artists and photographers there are delightful designs that reflect the unique beauty and spirit of our nation.

Zakes Msane's “The Season of Silver Linings” tin, filled with mini oat crunchies, was inspired by the resilience of the South African people, while Studio Muti's “Local Celebration” tin featuring an illustration of vivid cityscapes landmarks entwined with our flora and fauna captures the essence of SA.