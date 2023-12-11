Celebrate the season with purpose at Woolworths
Woolies presents a curated range of Christmas gifts and décor for a better tomorrow
This festive season, Woolworths invites you to embark on a journey of unforgettable memories with a range of curated products that reflects its unwavering commitment to quality, supporting local innovation and sustainability, as well as enabling you to give back and make a difference by empowering various communities across the country to grow more food. Here is how we do it.
‘Tis the season for twinning
Celebrate togetherness with matching family PJs from Woolworths, which are expertly made in rural KwaZulu-Natal in a factory that employs more than 800 people, the majority of whom are women. The range is made from more responsibly sourced cotton, and sports locally designed prints for the whole family.
Artistry in every tin
This year, Woolies festive biscuit tins are more than just a receptacle for delicious baked treats; they’re a canvas for local talent. Collaborating with South African artists and photographers there are delightful designs that reflect the unique beauty and spirit of our nation.
Zakes Msane's “The Season of Silver Linings” tin, filled with mini oat crunchies, was inspired by the resilience of the South African people, while Studio Muti's “Local Celebration” tin featuring an illustration of vivid cityscapes landmarks entwined with our flora and fauna captures the essence of SA.
Indulge responsibly with cocoa delights
Embrace the spirit of the season with chocolate delights made from responsibly sourced cocoa, better for both farmers and the planet. The line-up includes a wide range of Chuckles treats, from an iconic biscuit tin to tree decorations to a house jam-packed with all your favourite Chuckles.
Conscious beauty choices
Pamper the ones you love with a WBeauty gift box. Woolies’ WBeauty is 100% vegan, endorsed by Beauty Without Cruelty, and every ingredient is ethically and responsibly sourced. Over 85% of WBeauty products are proudly South African, fostering a supply chain that supports more than 500 jobs, the majority of which are held by women.
Deck the halls with sustainable cheer
Elevate your festive table with Woolworths Christmas crackers, proudly crafted in a factory in KwaZulu-Natal and packaged in cracker boxes made from wood fibre sourced from well-managed FSC-certified forests*, recycled material and controlled wood content. (*FSC N002141)
#ZEROHUNGER 2030 — Share the joy
For every purchase of Christmas crackers or single Christmas cards, Woolies is donating R1 (VAT inclusive) to The Woolworths Trust, in support of its #ZEROHUNGER 2030 initiative. Customers are invited to also donate to this initiative by any Woolies’ till point or through the SnapScan QR code. Visit Woolworths.co.za/zerohunger for more information.
This festive season, let’s create lasting memories while shaping a more sustainable future for all, by supporting local, delighting our loved ones and taking care of the planet at the same time.
This article was sponsored by Woolworths.