Five reasons you'll want the Samsung Bespoke Jet AI cordless stick vacuum
With AI-based functionality for optimum performance, this lightweight and powerful appliance makes cleaning effortless
Having hit the market overseas earlier this year, Samsung's new intelligent cordless stick vacuum, the Bespoke Jet AI, is now available in SA.
Here are some of the reasons why you'll want to get your hands on this hi-tech household cleaning appliance:
1. It's powerful, yet conveniently lightweight
The Bespoke Jet AI features an innovative HexaJet Motor with up to 250W of suction power. Despite being powerful, this motor is ultra-lightweight. As a result, the hand-held body of this cordless appliance weighs just 1.68kg, making it both easy to carry and to manoeuvre while cleaning.
2. It's got a removable, long-lasting battery
Equipped with a long-lasting battery, the Bespoke Jet AI allows you to clean for up to an hour on a single change. The battery itself has a long lifespan too; it retains 70% of its performance up to 500 cycles and has a two-year warranty.
3. It comes with a handy selection of brushes and accessories
Some of the highlights include:
- An Active Dual Brush, which offers efficient cleaning on all types of floors from carpet to tiles, and has built-in LED lighting to highlight dust in dark spots;
- A Slim LED Brush+, which couples a highly manoeuvrable design with LED lighting, making it the perfect choice to effectively clean trickier areas, such as those nooks and crannies under your furniture; and
- An Accessory Cradle, which can be used to tidily store both the device and its brushes.
4. It's intelligent, offering an AI-based cleaning experience
With its all-new AI Cleaning Mode that harnesses Samsung’s AI Optimum Tech, the Bespoke Jet AI is able to intelligently identify and adapt to various environments and floor types. This allows it to automatically adjust its suction power and brushroll speed settings to provide both optimised cleaning and maximum battery efficiency.
Did you know?
The Samsung Bespoke Jet AI is the world's first cordless stick vacuum cleaner to feature an AI verification from UL Solutions, a leading independent safety science organisation.
This AI Cleaning Mode is capable of reducing battery consumption by up to 14%, and boosting manoeuvrability by up to 6%, when used with the Active Dual Brush. When used with the Slim LED Brush+, battery consumption can be reduced by up to 21%, with manoeuvrability boosted by up to 8%.
The Bespoke Jet AI is also SmartThings and Smart Wi-Fi enabled, which means you can use Samsung's SmartThings App to adjust and manage its settings and functions, while maintaining peak performance using the smart self-diagnosis function.
5. It has an upgraded All-in-One Clean Station for more hygienic cleaning
The Bespoke Jet AI’s upgraded All-in-One Clean Station harnesses Air Pulse technology to automatically empty the dustbin for quicker and more hygienic cleaning.
When the dustbin is being emptied, the All-in-One Clean Station's Air Spin Edge technology spins the Spinning Cyclone at a blade rate of up to 1,000 RPM to drain waste, including any remaining hair that may be stuck in the dustbin’s grille.
The enhanced All-in-One Clean Station can automatically shut its cover after every disposal and offers more powerful dust management performance with a 99.999% Multi-layered Filtration System for trapping fine dust and an improved hair removal rate of 99% for more efficient dustbin emptying.
For more information, or to order your Samsung Bespoke Jet AI, visit the Samsung website.
This article was sponsored by Samsung.