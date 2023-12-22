Five reasons you'll want the Samsung Bespoke Jet AI cordless stick vacuum

Having hit the market overseas earlier this year, Samsung's new intelligent cordless stick vacuum, the Bespoke Jet AI, is now available in SA.

Here are some of the reasons why you'll want to get your hands on this hi-tech household cleaning appliance:

1. It's powerful, yet conveniently lightweight

The Bespoke Jet AI features an innovative HexaJet Motor with up to 250W of suction power. Despite being powerful, this motor is ultra-lightweight. As a result, the hand-held body of this cordless appliance weighs just 1.68kg, making it both easy to carry and to manoeuvre while cleaning.

2. It's got a removable, long-lasting battery

Equipped with a long-lasting battery, the Bespoke Jet AI allows you to clean for up to an hour on a single change. The battery itself has a long lifespan too; it retains 70% of its performance up to 500 cycles and has a two-year warranty.

3. It comes with a handy selection of brushes and accessories

Some of the highlights include:

An Active Dual Brush, which offers efficient cleaning on all types of floors from carpet to tiles, and has built-in LED lighting to highlight dust in dark spots;

A Slim LED Brush+, which couples a highly manoeuvrable design with LED lighting, making it the perfect choice to effectively clean trickier areas, such as those nooks and crannies under your furniture; and

An Accessory Cradle, which can be used to tidily store both the device and its brushes.

4. It's intelligent, offering an AI-based cleaning experience

With its all-new AI Cleaning Mode that harnesses Samsung’s AI Optimum Tech, the Bespoke Jet AI is able to intelligently identify and adapt to various environments and floor types. This allows it to automatically adjust its suction power and brushroll speed settings to provide both optimised cleaning and maximum battery efficiency.