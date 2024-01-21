Living the dream
Two women tired of the rat race and big cities face down their fears and go off-grid to find a simple, happy rural life. Sally Cranswick visited them
21 January 2024 - 00:00
There’s something about daily load-shedding and burst water mains that’s driving me to declutter my house as I try to find a lighter way of living. The more I get rid of, the more I feel drawn to a simpler life, but the truth is, I’m afraid. Pulling the plug on the suburbs might sound attractive but I don’t want to be uncomfortable or feel irrelevant or left behind. So when I met Kathleen Abdolaziz and Abby Shalabi and they told me about their off-grid lifestyle at their property, Sakura, just 40 minutes from Cape Town, I was intrigued to see how it works. ..
