Beauty hacks to fake that sun-kissed glow

HIGHLIGHTERS AREN'T JUST FOR YOUR FACE

A daub of cream highlighter on the collar bones and shoulders is the perfect way to accentuate those features you want to show off. Raise the shoulders and arch forward to reveal the high planes of your décolleté before applying.

SWAP BODY LOTION FOR OIL

Elevate your moisturising routine by applying shimmering dry oil, instead of a body lotion, to your limbs. It provides non-greasy, hydrating coverage, and a sprinkling of reflective flecks to add depth to the skin’s surface.

TENSE BEFORE YOU SELF-TAN

Skip the hours of basking in the sun and use a gradual self-tanning lotion to give skin that sun-kissed appearance. Tense muscles before applying any self-tan to help give the skin, especially on the legs, a more contoured shape.

ADD BRONZERS TO YOUR MAKE-UP KIT

Those with darker skin tones need not exclude bronzing products from their beauty arsenal. Work a bronzing body cream into your legs and arms to lightly tint the skin and enhance your natural shade.

• This article is adapted from one originally published in The Edit S/S17, a stand-alone Sunday Times fashion and beauty magazine sent out to select subscribers. Read it online now.