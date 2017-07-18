Egypt and India are the most affordable places amongst the world's top cities to catch a taxi‚ while South Africa is ranked 16th.

This is according to survey of prices of a 3km inner city taxi ride‚ a journey between the airport and the city centre‚ cost per kilometre and the cost of one hour’s waiting time.

The study also provides information on which models of car are most popular in each city‚ to make it easier to spot an unlicensed driver‚ and if an alternative such as Uber is available in each location.

The 2017 Taxi Price Index‚ compiled by Carspring‚ was released today.