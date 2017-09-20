Tourists shouldn't steer clear of Burma

"Some clients are concerned about visiting Burma from a moral point of view during the current troubles. Our view is that avoiding travel to Burma does not achieve anything and can in fact be to the detriment of the country as a whole," said Liddy Pleasants, managing director of Stubborn Mule Travel.

"None of the areas on our itineraries are in any way impacted by the current problems," said Pleasants. "Ngapali Beach is in Rakhine State but in the far south and around 500km away from where the violence is occurring. Large parts of the country now rely on tourism to a very great degree.

"In the past, much of the tourist infrastructure was owned by the government and there was a compelling argument that a tourist embargo would help avoid giving money to the government and therefore help bring about change.