Expect generous game citings at Botwana's Mashatu Game Reserve

Some time in the recent past a jet-black stallion named Zulu fled the cloistered wilderness of his Limpopo farm.

Presumably a very melodic set of neighs were exchanged between him and his herd the night before when he explained, like many a Disney character before him, that he needed to find himself in the wide dangerous world.

Four years later he would be found, strutting his stuff as the Alpha male in a dazzle of zebra at Mashatu Game Reserve in Botswana and, having recently visited the reserve, it's easy to understand why he settled there.