This tonic 'cordial' will change the way you make G&Ts

Tonic water and Coca-Cola have two things in common. They're both soft drinks which were first used as medicines and they both contain a whole bunch of sugar.

If you're talking major brand, common-or-garden tonic water, it may contain only a few grams less sugar per 100ml than Coke, or in some cases just as much.

Even if you don't care about sugar from a diabetes or weight point of view, the problem with the increasingly high sugar content is that it spoils the drink. It overrides the lovely bitterness of the quinine, the acidic tang of the tonic and any subtle notes in the gin. You have to start pouring in so many gallons of lemon juice and bitters, that in the end there's little point in buying a good gin.