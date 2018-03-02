Up to R89k per night: inside SA’s swankiest hotel rooms

THE ROYAL SUITE, FOUR SEASONS WESTCLIFF, JOHANNESBURG

Price per room per night: From R65,000

The Four Seasons Westcliff occupies one of the best locations in Joburg, high on a hill overlooking an area called The Parks, with panoramic views over some of the city's loveliest green spaces.

The hotel's "presidential" offering is called the Royal Suite. It stretches over three private floors and includes a grand entrance lobby and personal elevator.

The top floor is home to the master bedroom, while the dining room is on the middle floor, along with a study, lounge, gym and pantry/preparation area with a separate external entrance (for the staff, of course).

The three full bathrooms all have new marble interiors and finishes with a free-standing bath and separate shower. And if you entertain, rest assured there's also a handy guest loo to keep your travelling toiletries a personal matter.

If you've got more pressing privacy to protect, you can also have a private gate, vehicle and even helicopter access — on request.