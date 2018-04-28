Sleep in a four-poster bed beside a waterhole at this luxe Greater Kruger lodge

We hear it before we see it: a curious cross between a wheeze and a scream. It's high-pitched and tortured and whips through the long grass. Eee. Eee. Eee. Suddenly, the face appears, a young impala with a loping gait, clearly exhausted. His head lurches forward as he runs, as if he's trying to snatch back his laboured breathing or swallow up his own awful sound. For a moment, we five humans on the game vehicle in the Motswari Private Reserve are frozen, spellbound.

Seconds later, the culprit comes in hot pursuit: a hyena, crouched low, looking cool.

"Ooooh, that guy is done for!" declares our guide, Henry Tarr. Canadian-born, his North American twang lends a movie-esque quality to the scene. He throws the vehicle into gear and we hare off in their wake. The tracker, Jacky Mlobela, perched on the vehicle's tip, points his predictions on where the chase might cross the road again.