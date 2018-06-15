Get ready — your trip to New Zealand is about to be more expensive

Tourists to New Zealand are to be charged a special tax, under new government plans announced Friday to deal with the growing influx of holidaymakers coming from overseas.

Visitor numbers have surged by nearly a third in the past three years to 3.8 million in the 12 months to April -- almost as big as the country's population.

"This rapid growth has impacted on the costs and availability of publicly-provided infrastructure," tourism minister Kelvin Davis said.

"Many regions are struggling to cope and urgently need improved infrastructure, from toilet facilities to carparks."

A tax of NZ$25-35 (about R234 to R328) will be imposed on international visitors from the middle of 2019, while price hikes for immigration fees and visas will take effect this November.

Australians and most Pacific Island forum countries will be exempt from the new charges.

Tourism is a key pillar of the New Zealand economy and the new tax is expected to raise up to NZ$80 million in its first year, which will be split between tourism infrastructure and conservation initiatives.