Travel

Get ready — your trip to New Zealand is about to be more expensive

15 June 2018 - 15:37
Locals in New Zealand feel that while tourists boost the economy, they also put pressure on infrastructure and raise the cost of living.
Locals in New Zealand feel that while tourists boost the economy, they also put pressure on infrastructure and raise the cost of living.
Image: iStock / Wnjay_wootthisak

Tourists to New Zealand are to be charged a special tax, under new government plans announced Friday to deal with the growing influx of holidaymakers coming from overseas.

Visitor numbers have surged by nearly a third in the past three years to 3.8 million in the 12 months to April -- almost as big as the country's population.

"This rapid growth has impacted on the costs and availability of publicly-provided infrastructure," tourism minister Kelvin Davis said.

"Many regions are struggling to cope and urgently need improved infrastructure, from toilet facilities to carparks."

A tax of NZ$25-35 (about R234 to R328) will be imposed on international visitors from the middle of 2019, while price hikes for immigration fees and visas will take effect this November.

Australians and most Pacific Island forum countries will be exempt from the new charges.

Tourism is a key pillar of the New Zealand economy and the new tax is expected to raise up to NZ$80 million in its first year, which will be split between tourism infrastructure and conservation initiatives.

New Zealand will blow you away with it's natural beauty

With fiords, mountains, weird creatures and wonderful wines, New Zealand's South Island is as dramatic as it is diverse
Lifestyle
3 months ago

The main opposition National Party claimed the new tax system would make New Zealand a "less attractive" destination.

But Davis believed the impact on tourist numbers would be minimal.

"When you're talking about the additional cost to, say, someone coming from the United States who are already paying about NZ$1,200, an extra NZ$25-NZ$30 isn't going to make that much of a difference," he said.

According to data released by Tourism New Zealand in September last year, despite overall support for tourism, 35% of citizens think "international visitors put too much pressure" on the country.

GLOBAL BACKLASH

The New Zealand tax plan comes as locals in many of the top tourist destinations around the world grow frustrated with tourists who boost the economy but also put pressure on infrastructure and raise the cost of living.

Many residents complain that the cost of providing facilities -- like public transport and emergency healthcare -- and cleaning up after hordes of tourists is borne by taxpayers.

Growth in tourism has led to housing shortages, property speculation and rising rents

Growth in tourism, fuelled by the rise of budget airlines and holiday rental services, has also led to housing shortages, property speculation and rising rents, pricing out locals in hubs like Barcelona, Venice and Berlin.

The resulting anger has forced authorities around the world to tighten regulations on short-term rentals, such as Airbnb.

In Paris and Japan, for example, governments have moved to cap the number of days per year a property can be given to short-term renters. One part of Tokyo only allows rentals on weekends. Other cities have enforced similar limits.

Japan has seen record numbers of tourists recently and expects 40 million in 2020 when Tokyo hosts to Olympic Games. But a study has warned that the crush could lead to "fatal congestion" and paralyse the city's subway system.

Local media reported on Friday that Japan was also weighing measures to bar visitors who use Japanese medical facilities without paying their bills.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Do South Africans need a transit visa to fly via Sydney?

Sunday Times Travel editor Paul Ash answers your questions
Lifestyle
1 month ago

5 best places in the world to see beautiful Art Deco buildings

From South Africa to New Zealand, Paul Ash picks some of the best towns to indulge in a love of this flamboyant architectural style
Lifestyle
9 months ago

Travel tips: How do we get visas in New Zealand to visit SA?

Andrew Unsworth helps our readers unpack the complicated parts of exploring the world Q: My husband and I in New Zealand have booked flights to visit ...
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Most read

  1. IN PICTURES | World Cup teams turn airport ramp into a fashion runway Fashion & Beauty
  2. When to call it quits on being friends with benefits Health & Sex
  3. Kanye West's NSFW Yeezy campaign features Kim K's porn star 'twin' Fashion & Beauty
  4. Marriage with an expiration date: a solution for the Tinder generation Health & Sex
  5. 'This is Nigeria': Childish Gambino's 'America' has found an echo in Africa Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Inside the Verulam house where a man kept his step daughter captive
Alleged killer seen dead outside Cape Town mosque after attack
X