Hotel review: Kurland Hotel, The Crags, Plettenberg Bay
Claire Keeton has a Megan Markle moment as she checks into this luxurious boutique hotel, which is reminiscent of an English royal retreat
17 June 2018 - 00:00
Claire Keeton has a Megan Markle moment as she checks into this luxurious boutique hotel, which is reminiscent of an English royal retreat
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.