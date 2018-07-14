Moveover Thailand, Asia's new top hotspot is in South Korea
15 July 2018 - 00:00
Lonely Planet recently named its best in Asia for 2018 and the city on top may just be one you've never heard of.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.