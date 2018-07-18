68 amazing places South Africans don't need a visa to visit
Visa-free travel is fuss-free travel. There's no mountain of paperwork to fill in, or visa application fee to pay, before you can jet off somewhere exotic for a much-needed holiday.
While South Africans don't have the globe's most powerful passport, there are still plenty of fascinating destinations we can visit visa free. An impressive 68 in fact, according to the 2018 Henley Passport Index.
This Index ranks the world's passports from strongest (Japan and Singapore) to weakest (Iraq and Afghanistan) based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
The Henley Passport Index's interactive website is updated in real time, as and when visa-policy changes come into effect, making it a handy resource to use when planning your next overseas holiday.
Here are the 68 destinations which it currently states South Africans don't need a visa to visit:
AFRICA
Angola
Botswana
Kenya
Lesotho
Malawi
Mozambique
Namibia
Reunion
Senegal
Tanzania
Tunisia
Zambia
Zimbabwe
AMERICAS
Argentina
Belize
Brazil
Chile
Costa Rica
Ecuador
El Salvador
Falkland Islands
Guatemala
Guyana
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay
Venezuela
ASIA
Hong Kong
Indonesia
Macao
Malaysia
Philippines
Singapore
CARIBBEAN
Antigua and Barbuda
Bahamas
Barbados
British Virgin Islands
Cayman Islands
Dominica
Dominican Republic
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Montserrat
St. Kitts and Nevis
St. Lucia
St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Trinidad and Tobago
Turks and Caicos Islands
EUROPE
Ireland
Kosovo
Russian Federation
MIDDLE EAST
Israel
Palestinian Territory
Qatar
OCEANIA
Cook Islands
Fiji
Micronesia
Niue
Vanuatu