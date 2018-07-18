Travel

68 amazing places South Africans don't need a visa to visit

19 July 2018 - 00:00 By Toni Jaye Singer
A view of Mellows Bridge in Dublin, Ireland, one of the European countries South Africans don't need a visa to visit, according to the 2018 Henley Passport Index.
Image: 123RF/elec

Visa-free travel is fuss-free travel. There's no mountain of paperwork to fill in, or visa application fee to pay, before you can jet off somewhere exotic for a much-needed holiday.

While South Africans don't have the globe's most powerful passport, there are still plenty of fascinating destinations we can visit visa free. An impressive 68 in fact, according to the 2018 Henley Passport Index.

This Index ranks the world's passports from strongest (Japan and Singapore) to weakest (Iraq and Afghanistan) based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The Henley Passport Index's interactive website is updated in real time, as and when visa-policy changes come into effect, making it a handy resource to use when planning your next overseas holiday.  

Here are the 68 destinations which it currently states South Africans don't need a visa to visit:

AFRICA

Angola

Botswana

Kenya

Lesotho

Malawi

Mauritius

Mozambique

Namibia

Eye candy: a flock of flamingos on Lake Nakuru in Kenya.
Image: 123RF/photopiano

Reunion

Senegal

Swaziland

Tanzania

Tunisia

Zambia

Zimbabwe

AMERICAS

Argentina

Belize

Brazil

Chile

Costa Rica

Ecuador

El Salvador

Falkland Islands

Guatemala

Guyana

Honduras

Nicaragua

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Uruguay

Venezuela

ASIA

Hong Kong

Indonesia

Macao

Malaysia

Visiting the Batu Caves is a popular day trip for those heading to Kuala Lampur, Malaysia.
Image: 123RF/Anek Suwannaphoom

Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Thailand 

CARIBBEAN

Antigua and Barbuda

Bahamas

Barbados

British Virgin Islands

Cayman Islands

Dominica

Dominican Republic

Grenada

Haiti

Jamaica

Montserrat

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Trinidad and Tobago

Turks and Caicos Islands

EUROPE

Ireland

Kosovo

Russian Federation

MIDDLE EAST

Georgia

Israel

The ancient port town of Jaffa and the modern skyline of Tel Aviv, Israel.
Image: 123RF/atomdruid

Palestinian Territory

Qatar

OCEANIA

Cook Islands

Fiji

Micronesia

Niue

Vanuatu

