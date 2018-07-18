68 amazing places South Africans don't need a visa to visit

Visa-free travel is fuss-free travel. There's no mountain of paperwork to fill in, or visa application fee to pay, before you can jet off somewhere exotic for a much-needed holiday.

While South Africans don't have the globe's most powerful passport, there are still plenty of fascinating destinations we can visit visa free. An impressive 68 in fact, according to the 2018 Henley Passport Index.

This Index ranks the world's passports from strongest (Japan and Singapore) to weakest (Iraq and Afghanistan) based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).