Accidental Tourist
We met tokoloshes, ghosts & ghouls on a literary walking tour
Janine Stephen discovers the spooky tales of supernatural storytellers in the famous university town of Cambridge, UK
19 August 2018 - 00:00
Janine Stephen discovers the spooky tales of supernatural storytellers in the famous university town of Cambridge, UK
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.