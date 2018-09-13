This Syrian refugee's been 'trapped' in an airport for 190 days

In 2011 when the Syrian civil war broke out, Al-Kontar, who was working as an insurance marketer in the UAE, received a summons from the Syrian government to return to the country and fulfil his military service obligation. He refused and continued to work until his passport expired in 2012.

Because of his refusal, the Syrian government would not renew his passport so he stayed on in the UAE as an illegal citizen with no employment until he was caught and jailed by authorities in January 2017.

While in jail a friend managed to renew his passport and slip it to him before UAE could send him back to Syria. He convinced them to send him to Malaysia instead because the country is one of the few that grants Syrians a three-month visa on arrival.

Al-Kantor overextended his stay in Malaysia and tried to find work but to no avail. He tried to escape twice – once to Ecuador and once to Colombia – but was sent back both times.

On arriving in Kuala Lumpur from Colombia he realised that if he passed through immigration he would be arrested and deported as Malaysia does not recognise the rights of refugees. So he decided to stay in the arrivals lounge, where he’s been ever since.