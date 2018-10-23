WATCH | Lion pride battles to take down buffalo

When a buffalo found itself corned by a pride of lions, you'd think it would just accept its fate and give up?

Well not this buffalo.

Juan du Toit, who shot this video near Crocodile Bridge Camp in the Kruger National Park, told Kruger National Park YouTube Channel that the bull stood its ground for as long as it could.

"The lions actually jumped on top of the buffalo but he kept up a good fight," he said.

The buffalo tried its best but eventually, without the help of the herd, it succumbed to the pride which managed to topple it over.