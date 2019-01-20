Accidental Tourist
The coffee shop on the edge of the sea
Leon Jacobs has a profound meeting with a surfer-cum-barista in Cape Town
20 January 2019 - 00:00
Leon Jacobs has a profound meeting with a surfer-cum-barista in Cape Town
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.