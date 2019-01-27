Postcards from Cuba: what was life like during the difficult Castro years?
Paul Ash looks back at letters from his great-uncle, who owned a motel in Cuba while Fidel Castro was in power
27 January 2019 - 00:00
Paul Ash looks back at letters from his great-uncle, who owned a motel in Cuba while Fidel Castro was in power
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.