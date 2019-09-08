Travel

Accidental Tourist

Discovering how small the world really is on a balmy rooftop terrace in India

In a country with a population of over a billion, Chris Buchanan finds there's still only six degrees (or fewer) of separation between each of us

08 September 2019 - 00:00 By Chris Buchanan

It's bound to have happened to every one of us who's travelled - meeting a local at a social function in a foreign land, telling them where you're from and they reply, "South Africa? You must know Themba Khumalo, he's from South Africa. He's a good friend of mine, we met at a conference in Seattle and had dinner together, once."

That's your cue to move to the other side of the room and strike up a conversation with someone else, anyone else...

