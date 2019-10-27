7 suitcase shopping tips that'll help take the lug out of luggage

Lisa MacLeod is such a frequent traveler that she's been nicknamed 'The Bag Lady'. Here's her guide to picking the perfect suitcase, carry-on and laptop bag

I work in an industry where travel is often part of the job. Reporting gigs, resort reviews, conferences, study tours and more recently my role as an office bearer with an international publishing association mean I have, over the years, clocked up more than your average number of airmiles.



Also, I live in Cape Town, and the headquarters of Tiso Blackstar, where I work, are in Johannesburg. You do the maths...