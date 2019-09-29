Worried about the safety of your luggage? Try these funky new covers
Sadly, suitcase security is an issue of our times, but local company There and Back has come up with a practical and pretty solution
29 September 2019 - 00:03
Sadly, suitcase security is an issue of our times. Locks break, and all that plastic wrapping at the airport is just plain old bad for the planet.
Luckily a local company has come up with a practical and pretty solution. Called There and Back, it offers a range of re-usable luggage covers in fun prints...
