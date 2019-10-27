Accidental Tourist

Obama mania in the most unlikely of places: Moneygall, Ireland

Who would've thought the former American president would be such a big deal in a tiny Irish village, asks Terry Bell

As we set out on our 2,000km tour through Ireland last month, we had never heard of Moneygall.



That's hardly surprising, since most Irish people also seem unaware of this village just 2km off the motorway between Limerick and Dublin...