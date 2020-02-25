Sharp and sophisticated: iconic Rosebank hotel gets a glam facelift

The opening of this new chapter doesn’t just come with a new name, but also the transformation of the hotel in line with the evolution of Johannesburg’s Art Mile, amplifying the potential of public space to inspire a cultural hub that interconnects work, play and creativity while still retaining its reputation as a Rosebank classic.

A new addition, the Grill Jichana, is a grillhouse that leads to a terrace for the choice of a unique outdoor experience complete with a sprawling urban view.

The sauve new look includes renovations of the reception and lobby areas, the Circle Bar & Lounge, and Fresh Restaurant.

The refurbishment is expected to wrap up by the end of 2020.