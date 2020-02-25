Travel

Sharp and sophisticated: iconic Rosebank hotel gets a glam facelift

25 February 2020 - 14:12 By Busang Senne
A taste of the Grill Jichana, the new grillhouse expected to launch with the rebranding of the Crowne Plaza Johannesburg as Southern Sun Rosebank.
A taste of the Grill Jichana, the new grillhouse expected to launch with the rebranding of the Crowne Plaza Johannesburg as Southern Sun Rosebank.
Image: Supplied

One of Rosebank’s celebrated contemporary hotels is reimagining itself with a brand new look and name.

The iconic Crowne Plaza Johannesburg has a lasting legacy in the leafy suburb as a hotel, restaurant and sundowner spot, with origins dating as far back as 1924. But as Rosebank keeps rolling with the times to keep up with an increasingly cosmopolitan district, the hotel is rebranding as the Southern Sun Rosebank.

The refurbished Circle Bar & Lounge at Southern Sun Rosebank.
The refurbished Circle Bar & Lounge at Southern Sun Rosebank.
Image: Supplied

The opening of this new chapter doesn’t just come with a new name, but also the transformation of the hotel in line with the evolution of Johannesburg’s Art Mile, amplifying the potential of public space to inspire a cultural hub that interconnects work, play and creativity while still retaining its reputation as a Rosebank classic.

A new addition, the Grill Jichana, is a grillhouse that leads to a terrace for the choice of a unique outdoor experience complete with a sprawling urban view.

The sauve new look includes renovations of the reception and lobby areas, the Circle Bar & Lounge, and Fresh Restaurant.

The refurbishment is expected to wrap up by the end of 2020.

