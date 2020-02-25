Springbok chefs 'stepped up to the plate' to take medals at the Culinary Olympics

The SA Culinary Olympic Team stepped up to the plate and won three bronze medals, competing against 67 other countries in the world’s biggest culinary arts competition.

Team Masakhane represented SA at the prestigious culinary platform in Germany and despite the pressure the chefs managed to take home awards for the categories they competed in: the Chef’s Table and Restaurant of Nations.

“What a rollercoaster ride the past three years has been. We went to show that SA can compete against the best. The response from the other countries clearly showed we’re a force to be reckoned with,” said Dion Vengatass, team captain and chef de cuisine at Belmond Mount Nelson Hotel.

A third medal was awarded to free agent Nicolas van der Walt from FBI Culinary Studio for his sweet creation depicting SA’s national flower, the king protea, made entirely of sugar.