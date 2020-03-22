Got R12.7-million? Book a ticket to tour the very bottom of the sea

The super-rich can now trip to the world’s most exclusive spot — Challenger Deep, the deepest known point in Earth's oceans

Thanks to the curious nature and adventurous spirit of humans, most of the planet's seemingly insurmountable travel destinations have been conquered — 4,000 people have summited Everest, the highest point on the Earth's surface, and 562 souls have ventured beyond the Earth's atmosphere and into outer space.



However, there's one extreme spot that has only been visited by seven people since it was first identified in 1875. That's Challenger Deep, the deepest known point in Earth's oceans at 10,298m below the sea...