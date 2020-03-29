Seven famous museums art lovers can 'tour' at the click of a button

4. UFFIZI GALLERY, FLORENCE

The Uffizi is one of the cornerstones of Florentine culture. It was built by the infamous Medici family in the 16th century and is most famous for housing Sandro Botticelli's painting The Birth of Venus, as well as being a magnificent structure in its own right. Happily - given that a trip to Italy is out of the question at present - one can make a virtual tour of the whole building, for free.

5. RIJKSMUSEUM, AMSTERDAM

The 1798 Rijksmuseum, once a component of the Royal Palace, is the most popular museum in the Netherlands and contains a combination of valuable historical and artistic artefacts, including works by Frans Hals, Rembrandt and Vermeer.

Nowhere else are you likely to get a feel for the precise aesthetic made famous by this Golden Age coterie of artists in quite the same way, and you needn't leave the comfort of your couch in order to do so. A Google Street View-format means you can wander its halls without ever getting up.

6. THE J PAUL GETTY MUSEUM, LOS ANGELES

While it was only founded in 1974, this LA institution - a strange architectural spectacle in and of itself - boasts artworks that date back to the 8th century, in addition to 144 medieval manuscripts and photographs and drawings from all over Europe.

It is one of the most famous museums in the world, not least because of the mixture of controversy and fascination that has always attended the multigenerational Getty empire, and it can be toured almost in full from the confines of your home.