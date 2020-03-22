Five things for would-be travel bugs to do right now

Travel is going through the desert equivalent of a dry spell. Travel bans have been put in place across the globe and even travelling domestically is being discouraged. To the great dismay of those who have been waiting months, even years, to go on dream holidays, trips are being cancelled.

But travel is meant to inspire and revive the soul. Just because it's temporarily out of reach doesn't mean it's lost forever; we will travel again. And while we wait:

1. START DREAMING AGAIN

Update your bucket list. Mark off the places you've been and add new dream destinations to your list. If you've never made one, start now. It may seem like you're building castles in the air, but this will give you something tangible to work towards. Once you have an idea of where you want to go, start mapping out your next adventure. You may not be able to choose specific dates right now, but dust off those old travel guides, use satellite imaging and do some research. Let this be the build-up to the trip that will make your wildest dreams come true.

2. TRAVEL VICARIOUSLY

Travel is about more than physically going somewhere; it is about what you experience along the way. With this in mind, keep yourself occupied with activities that allow you to travel vicariously. Stream international movies or series set in other countries. Google - and attempt to make - an exotic recipe. YouTube another country's music or pick up a book set in a different world. Sometimes a mental road trip can be as much fun as an actual one.