Armchair Travel

Six fantastic foreign films to take you away

Movies are a great way to explore cities and cultures across the globe. Here are some of our world-cinema favourites

1. THE HOST - SOUTH KOREA



Long before this year's Oscar win for Parasite, director Bong Joon-Ho made his name in his native South Korea with this creature-horror blockbuster. It's a film that reflects, through its darkly comic good-guys-vs-bad-guys lens, a concern with global economic relations in the modern era...