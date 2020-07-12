Competition
WIN R500 | This live webcam will let you catch bears fishing for salmon — but where in the world is it?
The brown bears are getting fat for the winter in North America and this US national park wants you to tune in on the buffet. Name the park and you could win a cash prize
12 July 2020 - 00:01
The brown bears of North America are currently fattening up for the winter, and you can dive into that drama too via a 24-hour webcam (https://explore.org/livecams/brown-bears/brown-bear-salmon-cam-brooks-falls) trained on Brooks Falls, pictured, in this US national park in Alaska.
The park is home to about 2,200 brown bears, many of which gravitate to this spot, perfect for nabbing themselves some sockeye salmon as they swim upstream to spawn...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.