Travel

Competition

WIN R500 | This live webcam will let you catch bears fishing for salmon — but where in the world is it?

The brown bears are getting fat for the winter in North America and this US national park wants you to tune in on the buffet. Name the park and you could win a cash prize

12 July 2020 - 00:01 By Elizabeth Sleith

The brown bears of North America are currently fattening up for the winter, and you can dive into that drama too via a 24-hour webcam (https://explore.org/livecams/brown-bears/brown-bear-salmon-cam-brooks-falls) trained on Brooks Falls, pictured, in this US national park in Alaska.

The park is home to about 2,200 brown bears, many of which gravitate to this spot, perfect for nabbing themselves some sockeye salmon as they swim upstream to spawn...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Seven things you might not have known about the late icon Mary Twala Lifestyle
  2. Nine great day hikes you can do in Gauteng during lockdown level 3 Travel
  3. Here's where Moonchild Sanelly plans to 'hibernate' once lockdown is done Travel
  4. I had to get three surgeries after filming 'The Old Guard', says Charlize Theron Lifestyle
  5. Authorities believe Naya Rivera drowned as lake search finds no trace of star Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Helicopter evacuates trail runner’s body from Table Mountain after two day ...
Burnt trucks block highway during protest against employment of foreigners