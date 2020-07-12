Competition

WIN R500 | This live webcam will let you catch bears fishing for salmon — but where in the world is it?

The brown bears are getting fat for the winter in North America and this US national park wants you to tune in on the buffet. Name the park and you could win a cash prize

The brown bears of North America are currently fattening up for the winter, and you can dive into that drama too via a 24-hour webcam (https://explore.org/livecams/brown-bears/brown-bear-salmon-cam-brooks-falls) trained on Brooks Falls, pictured, in this US national park in Alaska.



The park is home to about 2,200 brown bears, many of which gravitate to this spot, perfect for nabbing themselves some sockeye salmon as they swim upstream to spawn...