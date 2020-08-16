Competition

WIN R500 | MSC Cruises' flagship is set to resume sailing - can you name it?

The ship, which features a hi-tech indoor promenade, is scheduled to embark on a cruise around the Med. Name it and you could win a cash prize

MSC Cruises (http://msccruises.co.za), perhaps best known to South Africans for its accessible, fun-filled trips from Durban to Mozambique though it sails the world over, was this week preparing to launch its first cruise in the Mediterranean since it shut down operations in March due to you-know-what.



Barring any last-minute changes, its flagship, whose hi-tech indoor promenade is shown above, was to set out today, Sunday August 16 2020, for a seven-night Italian cruise calling at Genoa, Rome, Naples, Palermo and Valetta...