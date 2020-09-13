Competition
WIN 500 | Name the archipelago that'll only let tourists who've had Covid-19 visit
This group of gorgeous islands is located about 350km off Brazil's northeast coast. Name it and you could win a cash prize
13 September 2020 - 00:00
A hot topic around our lunch tables of late (al fresco, with limited numbers and well-spaced chairs, of course) is whether people who've already had Covid-19 can get it again. As far as I'm aware the jury is still out, but one of the world's most beautiful archipelagos has clearly decided that the answer is no.
Hence, this group of islands in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Brazil is open for tourism but with an unusual condition: only travellers who've had the virus will be allowed entry...
