Want to go on holiday overseas? Five FAQs about SA's travel rules answered

You should also prepare for the possibility that their rules may change while you are there — and consider how that could affect your plans. Many countries that will allow you to enter will also expect you to quarantine on arrival, generally for 10-14 days, so take that into account.

HOW CAN I FIND THE TRAVEL RULES FOR MY DESTINATION?

The best place to find this information will be the official government and consular websites.

Many airlines also have detailed information on their websites for the countries to which they fly, since they are responsible for ensuring passengers meet the entry requirements and will not allow anyone to board who does not meet them.

Airlines, of course, say the responsibility lies with you, the passenger. Just two examples of airlines providing details on entry requirements are Virgin Atlantic and Emirates.

The International Air Transport Association (Iata) also has a useful world map showing the latest regulations for each country. Find it here.

WHAT WILL I NEED TO FLY OUT OF SA?