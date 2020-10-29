'Is it our souls that you want or a world where no woman exists?' - Zozi Tunzi on GBV

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has sparked a conversation around the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV), asking when will enough be enough.

Tunzi, ahead of the 16 Days of Activism campaign, reflected on some of the deaths that have sent shock waves across the world. This includes the death of Tshegofatso Pule, the pregnant 28-year-old who was found stabbed and hanging from a tree in Gauteng.

16 Days of Activism is a UN campaign for no violence against women and children. It takes place annually from November 25 (international day of no violence against women) to December 10 (international human rights day).

“16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence is fast approaching and I am reminded of Ingrid Escamilla, who was skinned and disembowelled in Mexico,” said Tunzi.

“I am reminded of Tshegofatso Pule, who was stabbed and hung on a tree in SA. These are only two of thousands of women.”