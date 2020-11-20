Travel

Rare sighting: Serval kitten tries to fight off lioness

20 November 2020 - 14:00
A serval kitten lost its fight against a lioness in the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya.
A serval kitten lost its fight against a lioness in the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya.
Image: Latest Sighting

A video shared by Latest Sightings proves nature can sometimes be heartbreaking.

The video shows a sad moment after a serval mother and kitten were separated by a lioness that drives the kitten to fight for its life. Unfortunately, the kitten’s determination was no match for the lioness.

Rikard Ryden captured the moment on a safari in the Maasai Mara National Reserve in  Kenya.

The 56-year-old wildlife photographer from Sweden said he was on a morning game drive when he spotted the kitten.

“We were driving around the Mara on an early morning when our guide, the very best one in Africa, Mr Lenny Koshal, spotted a serval. Shortly after, we also spotted the kitten. It is extremely rare to see a serval, let alone a kitten,” said Ryden.

Orphaned rhino calves get second shot at life in the wild

There was good reason to celebrate when two orphaned rhino calves were given a second shot at life in the wilderness after being released into ...
News
1 week ago

“We all got really excited. Only seconds later, we saw two lionesses sneaking into the bushes where the servals had just gone. Our guide got a bit upset since he knew the serval kitten was in danger.

We drove up to the lionesses and tried to disturb them, but they were too invested in the servals. They did not care too much, even when we almost bumped into them.”

Ryden said the sighting ended when the serval kitten charged and tried to scare away the lioness, but unfortunately didn't succeed.

“We have not even seen a serval before. Our guide, who has been a full-time guide in Maasai Mara for 12 years, has only seen serval kittens on four occasions. Our sighting has probably never been seen before and definitely not on film. Lions are not even known to go after servals.”

Watch the video below (WARNING: video may be disturbing to sensitive viewers)

WATCH MORE:

WATCH | Hyenas battle it out against leopard and wild dogs for impala kill

A group of hyenas in the Kruger National Park, Mpumalanga, had the last laugh when they stole an impala kill from a pack of wild dogs and leopard ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

WATCH | Sneaky hyena frightens grooming leopard

The epic scene played out in Sabi Sands in Kruger National Park
Lifestyle
2 months ago

WATCH | Lioness makes off with five cheetahs' meal

The video shows the lioness approaching the cheetahs, aware of the kill just made, before things got tense
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Most read

  1. What Obama’s book says about Zuma, Mandela, Tutu and the ANC Lifestyle
  2. IN PICS | Five of the most striking looks from Miss SA's homecoming tour The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Somizi pokes fun at 'haters' with the humorous title of his new cookbook Food
  4. WATCH | Parades and emotional reunions: 5 great moments from Miss SA’s ... Lifestyle
  5. Siya and Rachel Kolisi, Sindi Dlathu named among SA's most stylish The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Testing Covid right from your home: New home testing kit expected in early 2021
Questionnaires, scans & menu changes: what you can expect on an international ...