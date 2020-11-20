Rare sighting: Serval kitten tries to fight off lioness
A video shared by Latest Sightings proves nature can sometimes be heartbreaking.
The video shows a sad moment after a serval mother and kitten were separated by a lioness that drives the kitten to fight for its life. Unfortunately, the kitten’s determination was no match for the lioness.
Rikard Ryden captured the moment on a safari in the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya.
The 56-year-old wildlife photographer from Sweden said he was on a morning game drive when he spotted the kitten.
“We were driving around the Mara on an early morning when our guide, the very best one in Africa, Mr Lenny Koshal, spotted a serval. Shortly after, we also spotted the kitten. It is extremely rare to see a serval, let alone a kitten,” said Ryden.
“We all got really excited. Only seconds later, we saw two lionesses sneaking into the bushes where the servals had just gone. Our guide got a bit upset since he knew the serval kitten was in danger.
We drove up to the lionesses and tried to disturb them, but they were too invested in the servals. They did not care too much, even when we almost bumped into them.”
Ryden said the sighting ended when the serval kitten charged and tried to scare away the lioness, but unfortunately didn't succeed.
“We have not even seen a serval before. Our guide, who has been a full-time guide in Maasai Mara for 12 years, has only seen serval kittens on four occasions. Our sighting has probably never been seen before and definitely not on film. Lions are not even known to go after servals.”
Watch the video below (WARNING: video may be disturbing to sensitive viewers)