Rare sighting: Serval kitten tries to fight off lioness

A video shared by Latest Sightings proves nature can sometimes be heartbreaking.

The video shows a sad moment after a serval mother and kitten were separated by a lioness that drives the kitten to fight for its life. Unfortunately, the kitten’s determination was no match for the lioness.

Rikard Ryden captured the moment on a safari in the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya.

The 56-year-old wildlife photographer from Sweden said he was on a morning game drive when he spotted the kitten.

“We were driving around the Mara on an early morning when our guide, the very best one in Africa, Mr Lenny Koshal, spotted a serval. Shortly after, we also spotted the kitten. It is extremely rare to see a serval, let alone a kitten,” said Ryden.