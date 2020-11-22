Local Getaway

HOTEL REVIEW | Cascade Country Manor, Paarl, Western Cape

This refined property in gorgeous natural surrounds is offering wellness retreats with a breathing coach, a life coach and massages next to a waterfall

Flanked by indigenous forest, with a stream, waterfall and olive groves, Cascade Country Manor in Paarl is offering wellness retreats with a life coach and a breathing instructor who make the most of its natural wonders.



Breathing coach and dancer Liz Surmon looked as if she had wafted out of a parallel universe with her otherworldly grace, which she probably needed guiding a circle of unruly writers in breathing techniques...