Local Getaway
HOTEL REVIEW | Cascade Country Manor, Paarl, Western Cape
This refined property in gorgeous natural surrounds is offering wellness retreats with a breathing coach, a life coach and massages next to a waterfall
22 November 2020 - 00:00
Flanked by indigenous forest, with a stream, waterfall and olive groves, Cascade Country Manor in Paarl is offering wellness retreats with a life coach and a breathing instructor who make the most of its natural wonders.
Breathing coach and dancer Liz Surmon looked as if she had wafted out of a parallel universe with her otherworldly grace, which she probably needed guiding a circle of unruly writers in breathing techniques...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.