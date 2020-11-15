Local Getaway

A quirky ladies' road trip: 3,100km of fun on the Cape's back roads

Ilse Zietsman and her adventurous companions took the long route from Paarl to Mossel Bay, with much wine, laughter and braaiing along the way

I once read that “Using a travel consultant is like drinking a great bottle of wine. You may never know all the love and attention that went into creating the trip — but you'll definitely taste it.”



Sometimes a great bottle of wine, or more than one, becomes the travel consultant, as was the case when three accidental tourists (as we coined ourselves) decided to embark on a road trip. To be more specific, on a road trip that would lead us down as many gravel roads as possible...